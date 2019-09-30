Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,853,529,633.82% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,647,519.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 32.5%. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.