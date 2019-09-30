Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|3.42M
|-1.96
|0.00
Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,853,529,633.82%
|0%
|0%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|44,647,519.58%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 233.33%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kitov Pharma Ltd and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 32.5%. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
