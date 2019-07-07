Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.76 N/A -0.37 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.