Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|19.94
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Kitov Pharma Ltd and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 81.63% and its consensus price target is $18.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.96%
|-7.08%
|-9.48%
|-21.05%
|-60.23%
|59.09%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
