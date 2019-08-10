Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.95 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 726.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 69.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.