Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.53 N/A -0.37 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.