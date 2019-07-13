Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.52 N/A -0.37 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.83 average price target and a 146.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.