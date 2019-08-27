Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Since Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.82 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 269.23% and its average target price is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.