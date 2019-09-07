Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.45 N/A -0.37 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kitov Pharma Ltd and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 99.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.