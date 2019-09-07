Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|16.45
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.44
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Kitov Pharma Ltd and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 99.47% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
