Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.73 N/A -0.37 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.