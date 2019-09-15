Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.82 N/A -0.37 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 32.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.