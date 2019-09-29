Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|-0.15
|10.01M
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Kitov Pharma Ltd and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,853,529,633.82%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|93,902,439.02%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 156.88%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 53.1% respectively. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 7 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
