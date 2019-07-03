Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.37 N/A -0.37 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 66.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.