Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 86.94 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and MyoKardia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kitov Pharma Ltd and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Kitov Pharma Ltd and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average target price of $85, with potential upside of 59.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 82.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.