Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,853,529,633.82%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|584,696,910.02%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 142.91% and its average price target is $6.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 53.6%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats InflaRx N.V.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
