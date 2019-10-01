Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Contrasting side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,853,529,633.82% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 584,696,910.02% -19% -18.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 142.91% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 53.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats InflaRx N.V.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.