Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|0.00
|14.73M
|-0.37
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.05M
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1,857,034,795.76%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|117,628,909.71%
|0%
|-179.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 57.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
