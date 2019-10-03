Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,857,034,795.76% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,628,909.71% 0% -179.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 57.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.