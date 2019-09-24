Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.98
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
