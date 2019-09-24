Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.98 N/A -0.37 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kitov Pharma Ltd and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 3 of the 5 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.