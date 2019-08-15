Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.21 N/A -0.37 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Analyst Ratings

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 40.76% and its consensus target price is $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.