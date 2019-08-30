Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.98 N/A -0.37 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.54 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Analyst Ratings

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athenex Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 30.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.