Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

We are comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.57 N/A -0.27 0.00 Whitestone REIT 13 4.10 N/A 0.51 25.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Kite Realty Group Trust’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Whitestone REIT’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Whitestone REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 1 2.25 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 2.67

$15.13 is Kite Realty Group Trust’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.88%. Competitively the average price target of Whitestone REIT is $14.33, which is potential 15.38% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Whitestone REIT looks more robust than Kite Realty Group Trust as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares and 62% of Whitestone REIT shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of Whitestone REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.