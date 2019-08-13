Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Both Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.82 N/A -0.27 0.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -2.58 0.00

Demonstrates Kite Realty Group Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 3.43 beta which makes it 243.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kite Realty Group Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kite Realty Group Trust has an average target price of $15.67, and a 2.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kite Realty Group Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 52.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.