Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.77 N/A -0.27 0.00 Simon Property Group Inc. 174 8.79 N/A 7.65 23.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kite Realty Group Trust and Simon Property Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kite Realty Group Trust and Simon Property Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Simon Property Group Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Simon Property Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Kite Realty Group Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 1.03% and an $15.67 consensus price target. Simon Property Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $190.33 consensus price target and a 18.85% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Simon Property Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Simon Property Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 95%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Simon Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 0.43% 2.97% -3.67% 0.25% 10.52% 15.61% Simon Property Group Inc. 2.41% -4.07% -3.8% -6.2% 12.01% 5.36%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust was more bullish than Simon Property Group Inc.

Summary

Simon Property Group Inc. beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.