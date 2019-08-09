Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Value Rose, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $16.32 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 89,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 201,177 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 290,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 114,713 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 01/04/2018 – Rudaw English: #BREAKING: KRG will pay civil servants salaries this week according to new system, #Rudaw’s Sangar Abdulrahman; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FFO; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63M; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JULY 28, 2020 TO APRIL 22, 2022; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 16/03/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – SOLD SHOPPING CENTERS, WERE USED TO PAY DOWN UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 234,265 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc Class A by 213,373 shares to 719,866 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 25,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $118,425 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 116,405 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Systematic Fincl L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 76,365 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 1,346 shares. Lpl Llc invested 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 54,603 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Guggenheim Capital Limited invested in 47,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L holds 45,379 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,950 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 14.48 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 977,897 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 520,069 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 0% stake. American Century has 0.03% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 1.82 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

