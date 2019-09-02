Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Comparing side by side

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.57 N/A -0.27 0.00 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 6 1.13 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Kite Realty Group Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kite Realty Group Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta indicates that Kite Realty Group Trust is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 1 2.25 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.88% for Kite Realty Group Trust with consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 74.6%. About 0.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kite Realty Group Trust beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.