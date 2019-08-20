Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.76 N/A -0.27 0.00 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.84 N/A 26.44 0.73

Table 1 highlights Kite Realty Group Trust and Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Analyst Recommendations

Kite Realty Group Trust and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 2 1 2.25 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kite Realty Group Trust has a 2.93% upside potential and an average price target of $15.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 75.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year Kite Realty Group Trust was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.