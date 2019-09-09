Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Stake in Fedex (FDX); Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 107,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 711,385 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.66 million, down from 818,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco H (NYSE:ITUB) by 726,200 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (Prn).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $211.47 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.