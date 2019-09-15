Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased By $10.78 Million Its Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 82,263 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.46M shares with $191.85M value, down from 1.54 million last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com now has $7.81 billion valuation. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 36.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc acquired 2,417 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc holds 8,952 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 6,535 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks: What Happens When The Buybacks End? – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ubiquiti Networks Connects With Strong Earnings, Light Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBNT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Principal Fin Group invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Numerixs Inv Technology Inc invested in 3,900 shares. Invesco reported 59,925 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 27,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Salem Inv Counselors reported 43,404 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 131 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 741,695 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 228,070 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc invested in 3,225 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 7,841 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).