Kistler-Tiffany Companies Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Position by $307,488; Holder Milestone Group Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 3.48M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field Main Retail Bank has invested 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 727 shares. Green Valley Ltd Liability Co has invested 12.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration Corporation reported 3,500 shares. 16,605 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory Gru, Maryland-based fund reported 332 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Cap Incorporated accumulated 765 shares or 1.18% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.74% or 54,663 shares. Northern Tru holds 2.24% or 5.00 million shares. 8,930 were accumulated by Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. 75,986 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Company.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 22,013 shares to 99,034 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us Index Fund Investor Shares (VEU) by 6,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Lehman 1 3Yr (SHY).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $835.72 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.