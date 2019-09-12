Kistler-Tiffany Companies Stake in Exelon (EXC) Has Decreased by $307,488 as Market Valuation Declined; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $303,834 as Stock Value Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 3.25M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 765,065 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.80M, down from 768,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 1.70M shares traded or 100.02% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 19/04/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of a Prospectus; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/05/2018 – HERMES HRMS.PA : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 440; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q-End Basel III CET1 Ratio 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS U.S. TAX REFORM POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY, BANK; 26/05/2018 – SISTEMA CONSIDERS SELLING CONTROL OF DETSKY MIR: RBC; 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS BANK WON’T SHARE DATA WITHOUT CLIENT CONSENT; 24/04/2018 – TCF FINANCIAL CORP TCF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares to 739,946 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top 2 Reasons RBC (USA) Stock Missed Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons to Buy Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 of the Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada EPS misses by C$0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $861.72 million for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 36,484 shares to 386,992 shares, valued at $52.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 1.54% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.43% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 316,001 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Marietta Lc holds 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 8,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 220,369 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 8,189 shares. Kopp Limited Liability Company reported 10,154 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coastline Tru Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,404 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company reported 624,543 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.07% or 179,863 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 1.60M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 35,256 shares.