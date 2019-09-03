Kistler-Tiffany Companies Maintains Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Crow Point Partners Increased Stake

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 116,272 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 761,779 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 47,689 shares. Yorktown Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 65,000 shares. Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,363 shares. Fosun Int Ltd has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 210,158 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Princeton Port Strategies Limited Co invested in 1% or 63,526 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 39,366 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 38,585 shares. 63,042 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Architects Inc stated it has 7,970 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.69% or 21,680 shares. 2,529 are held by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc.

