Kistler-Tiffany Companies Maintains Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI); As Nokia (NOK) Stock Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Boosted by $2.93 Million Its Position

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37.89M shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Nokia to Sell Digital-Health Business Back to Withings Founder

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.40M shares traded or 45.42% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,823 shares to 42,531 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

