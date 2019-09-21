Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position as Stock Rose; As Healthequity (HQY) Valuation Rose, Clearbridge Investments Upped Its Stake by $1.94 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 726,428 shares traded or 125.02% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 29,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 294,529 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26 million, up from 264,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00 million shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 51.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,541 shares to 59,995 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

