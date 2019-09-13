Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding by $3.05 Million; Ar Asset Management Has Raised Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Stake by $2.29 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 84,533 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 695,500 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 51.67 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc owns 20,908 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. 54,215 are held by Macquarie Gru. Parkside State Bank Trust owns 854 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bessemer Grp stated it has 779,440 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 27,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,454 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fund Mngmt Sa owns 31,900 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,861 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Rech Invsts invested in 1.44M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Chatham Capital Grp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,080 shares to 43,828 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 206,354 shares. 33,940 are held by Federated Pa. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 247,003 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 59,300 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 7,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 14,424 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.64M shares. Barclays Plc owns 268,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 195 shares. 82,400 were accumulated by Pecaut &. Midas invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 458 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 53,187 shares.

