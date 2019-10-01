Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered By $3.05 Million Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding; Marlin Business Services (MRLN)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) stake by 49.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc holds 25,030 shares with $3.13M value, down from 49,418 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc now has $10.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 308,627 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 32 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold stock positions in Marlin Business Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.97 million shares, up from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Marlin Business Services Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 5,169 shares to 35,885 valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 4,928 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,395 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,306 shares. Champlain Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 602,300 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 138,000 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wellington Shields & Llc holds 2,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 15,619 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 29,970 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 141,914 shares. Rock Springs Management LP owns 137,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 97,047 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 50.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 64.6% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. for 3.00 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 128,531 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 88,025 shares.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $308.34 million. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -insured deposits and money market demand accounts.

