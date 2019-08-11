Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increased Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Market Value Declined; Ps Business Parks Ca (PSB) Stake Has Boosted by First Quadrant L P

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca (PSB) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 17,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 47,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 94,849 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 58,757 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $147.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 24,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,219 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

