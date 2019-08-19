Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increased Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $323,613; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Wayfair Class A (W) Holding by $41.28 Million; Market Value Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 684,820 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Class A (W) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 278,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518.75M, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.71M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 28 are held by Earnest Partners Llc. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 62,965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Westpac Banking, Australia-based fund reported 5,546 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated accumulated 4,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Night Owl Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,545 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 2,805 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 3,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & Com owns 3.49 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 14,007 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Smith Thomas W has 25.59% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).