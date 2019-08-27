Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake By $378,290; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 114 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 90 sold and decreased their stakes in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 93.35 million shares, up from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 71 Increased: 80 New Position: 34.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 36.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc acquired 2,090 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc holds 7,888 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 5,798 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – ALL OTHER SETTLEMENT TERMS ARE CONFIDENTIAL

12 West Capital Management Lp holds 5.6% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 735,000 shares. Bridger Management Llc owns 622,450 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Management Inc has 4.4% invested in the company for 391,041 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 3.98% in the stock. Bb Biotech Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of stock or 600 shares.

