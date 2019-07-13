Kistler-Tiffany Companies Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Cyberoptics (CYBE) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 28,279 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CyberOptics Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CyberOptics Receives Two SMT China Vision Awards for MRS-Enabled Systems during NEPCON China – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Vuzix Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberOptics revises revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,532 for 38.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Gains Pre-Open on Reports the White House Killed Drug Rebate Rule – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons CVS Health’s Future Looks Bright Despite Current Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rite Aid Shows Signs Of Life – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Repeated Failures Are A Big Part Of The Bull Case For Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

