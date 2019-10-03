Kistler-Tiffany Companies Holding in Exelon (EXC) Has Decreased by $307,488; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $86.16 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 1.39M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 3.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.72M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.58M, down from 7.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 1.57 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exelon Corporation (EXC): New Analyst Report from Zacks Equity Research – Zacks Equity Research Report – NASDAQ” published on February 03, 2014, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks That Haven’t Yet Rallied But Will – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corporation (EXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 267,868 were accumulated by Mackenzie. 101,100 are owned by Private Advisor Llc. 243,753 are owned by Heartland Advsrs. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 1.55M shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Hexavest holds 0.72% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 1.14M shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). The Georgia-based Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 1.68% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). 788 are held by Cordasco Fincl. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 461 shares. Baltimore holds 0.06% or 7,974 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc holds 0.02% or 8,189 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.18% or 7.11M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 7.55M shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,417 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.90 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.