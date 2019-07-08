Kistler-Tiffany Companies Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Increased by $463,167; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Position in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 3.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 16.86M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares to 7,587 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,346 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK).