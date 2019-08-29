Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Raised Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) as Share Price Declined; Senator Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $92.39 Million as Shares Rose

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 11.65M shares traded or 403.20% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.