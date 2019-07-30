Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lifted By $323,613 Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position; Vtv Therapeutics – Class A (VTVT) Shorts Decreased By 5.65%

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 1082.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc acquired 7,893 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc holds 8,622 shares with $360,000 value, up from 729 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $88.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.93M shares traded or 75.06% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Vtv Therapeutics Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VTVT) had a decrease of 5.65% in short interest. VTVT’s SI was 1.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.65% from 1.10M shares previously. With 380,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Vtv Therapeutics Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s short sellers to cover VTVT’s short positions. The SI to Vtv Therapeutics Inc – Class A’s float is 18.53%. It closed at $1.38 lastly. It is down 17.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VTVT News: 22/03/2018 – VTV: TTP399 SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN HBA1C; 31/05/2018 – VTv Therapeutics: Rights for vTv’s PDE4 Inhibitor in China, Other Pacific Rim Territories; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 STEADFAST STUDY DID NOT MEET EITHER CO-PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS – EXPECT SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF PATIENTS IN PART B OF STEADFAST WILL HAVE COMPLETED 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT UNDER STUDY PROTOCOL; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS INC – AZELIRAGON WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 09/04/2018 – VTV: PART A OF STEADFAST PHASE 3 DIDN’T MEET EFFICACY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – VTV EVALUATING TTP399 AS AN ADD-ON TO INSULIN THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – VTv Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS – WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SUBSET DATA FROM PART A AND DATASET FROM PART B OF STEADFAST STUDY OVER COMING WEEKS

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company has market cap of $74.70 million. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon , an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials.