Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Decreased Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $307,488 as Stock Price Declined; As Steelcase (SCS) Stock Value Declined, Cipher Capital LP Lowered Its Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 1.02 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 79.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 63,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 16,282 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 80,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 176,065 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 163,652 shares. Prelude Capital Lc invested in 8,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 26,211 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 66,467 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 15,824 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 54,484 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,516 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 54,669 shares. New York-based Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 450,111 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 76,906 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 32,473 shares to 74,409 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 14,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,822 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 66,565 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trexquant Invest LP has 0.47% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 109,101 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,566 shares. First Bankshares Tru Com Of Newtown holds 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 11,890 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 31,555 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 560 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 595,952 shares. State Street stated it has 60.96 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Bank & Trust holds 0.35% or 106,254 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,400 shares. City holds 15,934 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,169 shares to 35,885 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 10,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).