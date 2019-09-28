Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Decreased Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position as Market Value Rose; Hillman Co Maintains Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28M, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,153 are owned by Temasek (Private) Limited. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,898 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd reported 381 shares. Mendel Money holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,334 shares. 2,459 were reported by B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt. Family Management holds 2,805 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Adv has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 727 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And Company, Missouri-based fund reported 1,192 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 9,902 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Central Secs Corporation holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 65,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 12,530 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1.99% or 1,522 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 29,970 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management invested in 221,673 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 2,701 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,105 shares. Chatham Cap Gru Incorporated holds 13,291 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 40,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 118,894 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd. Tompkins holds 0.01% or 384 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 21,800 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 118,305 shares. Lmr Prns Llp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.04% stake.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 5,169 shares to 35,885 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.