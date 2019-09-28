Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Boosted Its Mesa Labs (MLAB) Holding; Sol Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by $348,354 as Market Value Declined

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 2072.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 28,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 29,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 1,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.17. About 42,245 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 08/05/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares to 272,784 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP) by 42,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,787 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

