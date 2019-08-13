Kistler-Tiffany Companies Boosted Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $323,613; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $500,490 as Valuation Rose

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73M shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Place Your Bet on GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Aviation Is the Rope in the Tug of War Over GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 150,042 shares to 63,376 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR) by 315,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,412 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 408,934 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sigma Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 0.02% or 349,298 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 169,109 shares. Gideon Advisors Incorporated holds 58,151 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.42% or 289.37 million shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 31,427 shares. Cypress Mngmt has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Granite Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Group invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ima Wealth Inc owns 10,626 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.