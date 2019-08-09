Kirr Marbach & Company Has Raised Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $475,904; Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $985,861 as Stock Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 283,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 274,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.43 million shares traded or 87.10% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Appoints Robert Dahdah as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nuance Keeps Moving Forward – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,071 shares to 153,455 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,583 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,652 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,543 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Barclays Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 212,818 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc invested in 32,941 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Macquarie Grp owns 120,301 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 3.41 million shares stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability owns 194,338 shares. 788,565 were reported by Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 13.54M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1.95 million shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,444 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Mader Shannon Wealth Inc invested in 1.34% or 14,787 shares. Aldebaran owns 5,701 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Bank owns 49,786 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,611 are held by Cypress Capital Llc (Wy). Texas Financial Bank Inc Tx stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 132,945 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Savant Capital Limited Liability Co owns 31,440 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares to 451,624 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,515 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.