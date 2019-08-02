Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $322,455; Wal (WMT) Holder Oakbrook Investments Boosted Holding by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 15,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 65,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 49,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 6.99M shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery in Deal With Postmates; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 26/04/2018 – SPEAK RETAIL GROUP – AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO DELIVER CUSTOM CLOSED LOOP PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 4.27M shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,810 shares to 30,860 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,930 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Com stated it has 7,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Comgest Sas owns 1.75 million shares. Beacon Mngmt Inc reported 10 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 8,134 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 507,806 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,517 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Avalon Ltd Co invested in 11,619 shares. Northstar Gru reported 18,674 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Lc reported 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Conning reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 30,846 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,825 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mgmt Incorporated Wi reported 4.33M shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 75,808 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 38,920 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability reported 1,480 shares. 41 are held by Motco. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 811,037 shares. Palestra Cap Lc stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 27,159 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Com. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP accumulated 985,080 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 267,701 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,059 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 9.39 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.06% or 13,943 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.