Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Holding by $308,592 as Stock Price Declined; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Declined While Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Position by $451,612

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 310,145 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.17M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 the insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was bought by Humphries Brian.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.