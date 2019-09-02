Kirr Marbach & Company Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) Trimmed by $355,397; Telemus Capital Has Lifted New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position by $1.95 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.10M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,569 shares to 31,725 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,307 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

