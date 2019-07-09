Kirr Marbach & Company Has Raised Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904 as Valuation Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN)

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 35,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09 million, down from 306,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 2.37M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

